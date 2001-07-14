ISG Advises Amadeus on Selection of Microsoft to Innovate the Future of Travel Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it advised leading travel technology company Amadeus on its selection of Microsoft as a strategic partner to help innovate the future of travel services in one of the largest cloud transactions ever.

Amadeus engaged ISG to support a strategic global initiative to migrate the client’s internal data centers and applications to a public cloud environment. ISG, a leader in sourcing advisory solutions, worked with Amadeus to develop and bring to market a request for proposal (RFP), evaluate provider proposals during the tender process, select a hyperscaler and support the team in shaping a multilevel partnership that would live up to Amadeus’ strong ambitions to innovate the travel industry.

The agreement between Amadeus and Microsoft accelerates Amadeus‘ move to Microsoft’s Azure public cloud and creates a structure that allows both parties to collaborate on the development of new cloud-based solutions to improve travel experiences.

“Amadeus is the backbone for major applications that support the travel industry, and those services have to run without interruption and at a high level of performance,” said Friedrich Löer, ISG partner and head of the firm’s Hospitality, Travel & Transportation industry practice in DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), who led the engagement. “Our experience with numerous cloud sourcing engagements helped Amadeus achieve an optimal outcome in its move to Microsoft Azure.”

Added Löer: “ISG didn’t just consider the economic aspects of this major initiative. Amadeus also required greater transparency and flexibility within its cloud operation than is typical with standard cloud services,” he said. “The partnership we helped negotiate between Amadeus and Microsoft is groundbreaking and will define the market for such services going forward.”

“We successfully developed a significant strategic partnership with Microsoft to drive innovation and growth within the travel services industry,” said Denis Lacroix, senior vice president, Cloud Transformation Program, at Amadeus. “ISG played a key role in enabling Amadeus to sign the contract within the planned timeframe. We could not have asked for a better outcome.”

About Amadeus

Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus’ solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.

We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. In 2019, we helped connect over 1.9 billion people to local travel providers in over 190 countries.

We are one company, with a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us.

Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys.

Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. The company is also part of the EuroStoxx50 and has also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last eight years.

To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

