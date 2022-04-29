Pulse Biosciences to Present New Data on Nano-Pulse Stimulation Procedure for Sebaceous Hyperplasia and for Focal Epithelial Hyperplasia at 2022 American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery Annual Conference

Pulse+Biosciences%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company commercializing the CellFX® System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, today announced that one oral presentation and one poster presentation on the results of performing the CellFX procedure for lesion clearance will be delivered at the 2022 American+Society+for+Laser+Medicine+and+Surgery (ASLMS) Annual Meeting, taking place on April 27-30, 2022 in San Diego, California.

In a study for the treatment of Sebaceous Hyperplasia (SH), 12-month data demonstrated durable efficacy for the clearance of Sebaceous Hyperplasia lesions. Investigators reported that 73% of lesions had maintained or improved clearance, with good cosmesis.

“It is impressive to see the long-term response of lesion clearance achieved in this study of NPS technology for Sebaceous Hyperplasia,” said Girish Munavalli, MD, medical director and founder of Dermatology, Laser & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas, Charlotte, NC and study investigator. “These results demonstrate a high degree of efficacy and durable results that clearly sets this cellular-specific procedure apart from other treatment options used to remove lesions.”

The poster abstract on Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology showcases a case report that generated positive results of clearing refractory focal epithelial hyperplasia (FEH) on the lips with the NPS procedure. In this case, the patient had failed previous treatments, including topical creams such as imiquimod and tretinoin, candida injections and liquid nitrogen therapy. FEH is a disfiguring skin condition that presents as multiple discrete papules on the lips and is caused by a specific human papilloma virus (HPV) infection in the mouth that can be difficult to treat and is prone to recurrence.

“We are delighted to participate in the ASLMS meeting this year where dermatology thought leaders continue to demonstrate the clinical efficacy and safety of the CellFX procedure to clear challenging benign lesions,” said Kevin Danahy, Chief Commercial Officer of Pulse Biosciences. “As we strive to help patients regain confidence in the appearance of their skin by removing unwanted benign lesions, we look forward to connecting with ASLMS members to discuss the high clinical and commercial value of our nonthermal, cellular-focused, CellFX+System powered by NPS technology.”

Oral Presentation:

Emerging Technologies Abstract Session, Friday, April 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM PDT

Hot Topic: Long-term NPS Data for the Clearance of Sebaceous Hyperplasia Shows High Levels of Clearance and Improved Cosmesis When Using Low NPS Energy Settings

Presented by: Dr. Girish Munavalli, Charlotte, NC, on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 2:27 PM - 2:32 PM PDT

Authors: Brenda LaTowsky, Scottsdale, AZ; Brian Zelickson, Minneapolis, MN; Suzanne Kilmer, Sacramento, CA; Elizabeth Tanzi, Chevy Chase, MD; Ava Shamban, Beverly Hills, CA; Robert Weiss, Hunt Valley, MD; Darius R. Mehregan, Monroe, MI; Lauren Johnston, Pulse Biosciences, Hayward, CA; and William Knape, Pulse Biosciences, Hayward, CA

Poster

Title: Refractory Focal Epithelial Hyperplasia Successfully Treated with Novel Use of Nano-Pulse Stimulation

Authors: May Elgash, MD; Julie Dhossche MD; Anna Bar, MD

Pulse Biosciences also announced the debut of its first U.S. exhibit at the ASLMS annual meeting. Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #721 to learn about the NPS mechanism, demo the CellFX System and learn about real-world experiences from physicians and their patients.

About NPS Presentations at the American Academy of Dermatology

Pulse Biosciences is also pleased to recount its robust presence at the recent 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, which was held on March 25-28, in Boston, MA. At the premier gathering of renowned experts in dermatology, the science and clinical applications of Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology were featured in four educational sessions, including:

What’s New and What’s True for Energy Based Devices In Dermatology by Dr. Arisa Ortiz

by Dr. Arisa Ortiz The Evolving Toolbox for Treating Difficult Warts by Dr. Peter C. Friedman

by Dr. Peter C. Friedman Therapeutic Hotline by Dr. Susan Weinkle

by Dr. Susan Weinkle Video Demonstration: Nano-Pulse Stimulation by Dr. Yakir Levin

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The CellFX® System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of NPS technology to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model. Visit pulsebiosciences.com to learn more.

To stay informed about the CellFX System, please visit CellFX.com and sign-up for updates.

