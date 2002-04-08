Alpha Copper Views Long Term Sector Growth as Launchpad for Success and Announces Marketing Campaigns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Copper Corp. (CSE: ALCU) ( ALCUF) (“Alpha,” Alpha Copper,” or the “Company”) is a resource sector enterprise founded to create value through mineral exploration, technical development, and asset acquisition.



Alpha Copper is pleased to review a number of key sector and related government activities favourably positioning the copper segment as a growth opportunity and launchpad for success.

Goldman Sachs Commodities Research was widely reported (Q2, 2021) when they positioned “Copper is the New Oil.” The authors noted that “the critical role copper will play in achieving the Paris climate goals cannot be understated.” At the time, it was identified that “the copper market is unprepared for this critical role” with subsequent reports, events, and price trends more than validating the research.

Mining.com reported in March, 2022 that “the global copper industry needs to spend more than $100 billion to build mines able to close what could be an annual supply deficit of 4.7 million tonnes by 2030,” as stated by Erik Heimlich, head of base metals supply at sector analyst CRU Group.

Speaking at the recent 2022 CRU World Conference in Santiago, Chile, Mr. Heimlich went on to say, “This means the world would need to build eight projects the size of BHP’s Escondida in Chile, the world’s largest copper mine, over the next eight years.” He continued, “There are questions about the ability to respond to the supply gap in an efficient and timely manner.”

Bank of America was also reported as stating, “many of the projects currently developed have been in the making for almost three decades, and with exploration activity relatively limited in recent years, supply increases may fade from 2025.”

Then the unexpected occurred with the situation in the Ukraine which played an important part in the U.S. government reaction at the end of March whereby the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to provide support for the mining, processing, and recycling of critical and strategic metals (source: nytimes.com). The Defense Production Act is a Cold War-era statute that enables the president with access to funding and other enhanced powers to support the domestic industrial base and ensure the private sector has the resources available to defend national security and confront emergencies.

Concurrently, the pandemic has significantly impacted China’s industrial production in the short term, But Eoin Dinsmore, research manager of base metals at CRU, predicted the "growth in electric vehicles and renewable energy will result in copper demand in China and globally in 2022.”

New research predicts the volume of copper needed for car components will rise to 6 million tonnes per annum by 2040, increasing 143 percent from 2020 levels. The increase correlates with the growth of electric and autonomous vehicles that contain significantly more copper than traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

The research, commissioned by the International Copper Association (ICA), found that an electric and autonomous car in 2040 will contain approximately 73kgs (161lbs) of copper, compared to around 30kgs (66lbs) in a traditional ICE car today. The largest projected vehicle sources of copper demand in 2040 include the low voltage wire harness (39 percent), the Li-ion battery (29 percent) and the electric traction motor and power electronics (17 percent).

Alpha Copper CEO, Mr. Darryl Jones notes, “Many sectors rely on copper, including new building construction, wind, solar and related electrification projects, all of which are high demand segments of the industry. Automotive electrification is arguably capturing the most interest as it’s increasingly predicted to drive rapid new growth in copper demand. But underlying it all is the need for secure new sources of production to help stabilize supply to meet long term global demand. Regardless of the pandemic, or acts of regional aggression, global climate change is not going away and consequently impacts everyone on the planet. The many uses for copper to help achieve climate goals are going to take an increasingly important role in the coming years ahead, and as we continue to grow the business and commensurate shareholder value in this increasingly important industry segment, we at Alpha Copper remain focused on the greater imperative to participate in becoming part of the solution, not the problem.”

Alpha Copper is pleased to announce that it has engaged CDMG, Inc. (“CDMG”) to provide the Company with marketing services and to raise public awareness of the Company. Services to be provided by CDMG are anticipated to include investor relations activities over an initial term of five years. CDMG has invoiced the Company for an initial amount of US$1,388,996 and the Company may elect to continue to engage additional advertising and marketing campaigns and related services going forward over the term. CDMG does not have any prior relationship with the Company and is an arm’s length party. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, CDMG does not hold, directly or indirectly, and securities of the Company or a right to acquire any such securities.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services LLC (“Think Ink”) to provide the Company with advertising and marketing services to increase public awareness of the Company. Services to be provided by Think Ink are anticipated to include public relations activities, including facilitating the creation and distribution of marketing materials and paid advertisements. The Company has committed to pay Think Ink an initial $5,000 for its services, and may elect to continue to engage additional advertising and marketing campaigns and related services over a term of six months. Think Ink does not have any prior relationship with the Company and is an arm’s length party. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, Think Ink does not hold, directly or indirectly, and securities of the Company or a right to acquire any such securities.

About Alpha Copper Corp (CSE: ALCU) ( ALCUF):

Alpha Copper is focused on contributing to the green economy by finding and developing copper resource assets in stable jurisdictions. The company is positioned to earn a 60% interest in the Indata copper-gold project located in north central British Columbia and a 100% interest in the Okeover copper-molybdenum project located near the coastal community of Powell River, British Columbia. For more information visit: https://alphacopper.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

