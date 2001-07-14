Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces the Date of Its First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET to report its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date:
Tuesday, May 3rd
Time:
4:30 pm Eastern Time
Webcast:
Toll Free:
(877) 316-5293
International:
(631) 291-4526
ID Number:
6618485
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors/ Media section of Infinity’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infi.com%2F and will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.
About Infinity and Eganelisib
Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.+(“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-4 is a frontline mTNBC randomized, double-blind, pivotal trial the Company expects to initiate by the end of 2022. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in frontline advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in frontline TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in frontline RCC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-P is a platform clinical program to evaluate eganelisib across various solid tumor indications, which the Company expects to initiate on a rolling basis in 3Q 2022. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.
Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC.
Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
