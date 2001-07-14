Axos Financial, Inc. Named to 2022 KBW Bank Honor Roll

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos” or the "Company”), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that it has been added to KBW’s 2022 Bank Honor Roll.

To be eligible for inclusion in the 2022 KBW Bank Honor Roll, banks with more than $500 million in total assets must have reported consecutive increases in annual earnings per share over the past decade. Axos joins sixteen other banks in KBW’s 2022 Bank Honor Roll.

“We are proud to make KBW’s 2022 Bank Honor Roll,” said Greg Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axos. “Our track record of generating consistent earnings growth through a variety of competitive, credit, and regulatory environments is a testament to the hard work of our team members and the diversity of our businesses.”

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $15.5 billion in consolidated assets, Axos Financial, Inc., through Axos Bank, and Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division AAS), with approximately $38 billion of assets under custody and/or administration, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing and custody services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc. please visit investors.axosfinancial.com.

