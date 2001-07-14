ROCCAT, Turtle Beach Corporation’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC peripherals brand, today announced the worldwide retail availability of the new Burst+Pro+Air wireless PC gaming mouse. Symmetrical, wireless, lightweight, and visually stunning with its RGB lighting, the Burst Pro Air is packed with ROCCAT’s core performance components and technologies. These innovations include ROCCAT’s Stellar+Wireless that optimizes wireless signal strength and battery life, the Owl-Eye Optical 19K DPI sensor, and the ridiculously fast and precise Titan+Optical+Switches. The Burst Pro Air has a rechargeable battery that delivers up to 100 hours of gaming, and PC gamers can enjoy up to five hours of gaming after a 10-minute rapid charge using the included USB-C cable. The Burst Pro Air’s revolutionary transparent Bionic Shell design also returns in the new wireless model, with improved ergonomics and more LEDs than its wired counterpart for an even more immersive RGB lighting experience when using ROCCAT’s AIMO intelligent lighting engine. ROCCAT’s Burst Pro Air wireless PC gaming mouse is now available at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide for an MSRP of $99.99.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005536/en/

ROCCAT’s new wireless Burst Pro Air PC gaming mouse is now available worldwide (Photo: Business Wire)

“A wireless version of our Burst Pro mouse has been one of the most requested products from our community, so we’re extremely happy to launch the Burst Pro Air,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The Burst Pro Air is the perfect wireless mouse for FPS fans, but, of course, the need for wireless products goes beyond gaming and the Burst Pro Air is a great addition to any cable-free setup.”

Like the original Burst Pro, the Burst Pro Air features ROCCAT’s premium components to deliver unparalleled comfort and performance. Built and designed with speed and responsiveness in mind, the Burst Pro Air is crafted for the high-speed and intense first-person PC games where precision and performance are required. The Burst Pro Air’s insanely fast and responsive Titan Optical Switches offer a 0.2ms actuation speed and are twice as fast, and twice as durable as standard mechanical switches, guaranteeing up to 70 million clicks. Additionally, because revolutionary mechanics can only be paired with revolutionary technology, ROCCAT’s tailored Owl-Eye optical sensor (based on PAW3370 from PixArt) delivers up to 19K DPI offering unprecedented movement tracking.

The Burst Pro Air’s elegant and stylish design features its unique water and dust-resistant Bionic Shell making it lighter than the average wireless mouse. The honeycomb structure of the shell means the Burst Pro Air weighs only 81g while housing four LED zones powered by ROCCAT’s intelligent lighting engine AIMO. The Burst Pro Air will synchronize its 16.8 million color flow options with all other AIMO-compatible products offering a unique RGB lighting customization experience.

The Burst Pro Air’s wireless connectivity and battery performance are managed by ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology, which constantly balances signal strength and battery usage for optimal performance. PC gamers also have the choice between a low-latency gaming-grade 2.4GHz wireless connection or a multi-purpose Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connection. The Burst Pro Air delivers up to 100 hours of wireless performance on a single charge for uninterrupted gameplay. When it’s time to charge the Burst Pro Air, the lightweight USB-C PhantomFlex cable feels as close to being “wireless” as possible, and delivers five hours of gaming after just a 10-minute charge. The Burst Pro Air's heat-treated pure PTFE glides are also a game-changer. The additional heat-treatment means the Burst Pro Air comes pre-tuned to deliver incredible glide and smooth mouse movements right out of the box.

Adding to its myriad of features, the Burst Pro Air also supports the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer. NVIDIA G-SYNC displays with Reflex have the world’s first and only system latency analyzer that detects clicks coming from gaming mice and measures the time for the resulting pixels (weapon muzzle flash) to change on the screen. When using ROCCAT’s Burst Pro Air mouse in conjunction with an NVIDIA G-SYNC display with Reflex, gamers can measure and improve full peripheral and end-to-end system latency.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com, and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for every type of gamer, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, risks related to capital markets activities, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on consumer demands and manufacturing capabilities; delays or disruptions in the supply of components for our products; risks relating to, and uncertainty caused by or resulting from, the COVID-19 pandemic, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including acquisitions, the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005536/en/