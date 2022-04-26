Wynn Resorts Receives More Five-Star Awards Than Any Independent Hotel Company In The World On 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Awards

PR Newswire

Encore Boston Harbor Achieves Its Inaugural Five-Star Award For Hotel And Spa

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) was once again honored on this year's Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star Awards list, earning an impressive 24 Five-Star recognitions across the Company's global portfolio. This year, Encore Boston Harbor joins the Five-Star collection of resorts, receiving top marks for hotel and spa. Wynn Resorts continues to be a global leader with the most Five-Star awards of any independent hotel company in the world.

"I am so proud of our team for achieving such important recognition, especially the team at Encore Boston Harbor for receiving five stars in its inaugural rating," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "It's clear that the personal dedication Wynn employees around the world have to the guest experience is unmatched."

Additional 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Accomplishments Include:

Encore Boston Harbor is the largest Five-Star regional resort casino in North America .

. Wynn Macau maintains its status as the only resort worldwide with eight individual Five-Star awards, achieving this for the sixth consecutive year.

With five total, Wynn Palace has the most Five-Star restaurants of any individual resort in the world, achieving this for the third consecutive year.

Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas is the only Five-Star Chinese restaurant in North America , achieving this for the sixth consecutive year.

Wynn Resorts Received The Following 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards:

Encore Boston Harbor:

Encore Boston Harbor (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor (Five-Star)

Wynn Macau:

Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

Encore at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore (Five-Star)

Wing Lei (Five-Star)

Golden Flower (Five-Star)

(Five-Star) Ristorante il Teatro (Five-Star)

Mizumi (Five-Star)

Wynn Palace:

Wynn Palace (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn Palace (Five-Star)

Sushi Mizumi (Five-Star)

Mizumi (Five-Star)

Wing Lei Palace (Five-Star)

Sichuan Moon (Five-Star)

SW Steakhouse (Five-Star)

Wynn Las Vegas:

Wynn Las Vegas (Five-Star)

Encore Las Vegas (Five-Star)

(Five-Star) Wynn Tower Suites (Five-Star)

Encore Tower Suites (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore (Five-Star)

Wing Lei (Five-Star)

To view the complete list of 2022 Forbes Travel Guide star award winners, click here.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 21 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole, 128-acre championship golf course.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 211,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 16 dining and lounge venues, and approximately 71,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 252,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 107,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

