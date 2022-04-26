TTEC WINS GOLD FOR 2022 STEVIE® AWARDS FOR SALES AND CUSTOMER SERVICE

PR Newswire

TTEC wins five Stevie Awards for customer service expertise, sales operations, and leadership.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, was presented Gold for Best Use of Technology in Sales in the Innovative Utilization of Speech Analytics Technology category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The company also received four additional silver and bronze Stevie Awards in this year's program.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

In addition to the Gold Stevie Award win, TTEC also earned four additional Stevie Awards, highlighted by accolades in two separate Woman of the Year categories:

Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year , Silver Award

, Silver Award Toni Brooks , Woman of the Year in Customer Service and Sales Operations Professional of the Year , Silver Award

, Silver Award Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year , Bronze Award

, Bronze Award Judi Hand , Woman of the Year in Sales, Bronze Award

"TTEC's proprietary capabilities in AI and advanced analytics drives continuous innovation in the customer acquisition and growth services market, providing the foundation that is delivering differentiated sales results for our clients," said Nick Cerise, TTEC chief marketing officer. "Our innovative spirit is enabled by inspired sales and operations leaders like Judi and Toni who embody TTEC's purpose of bringing humanity to business. TTEC is thrilled to see our leaders and the market leading innovations they deliver recognized."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

