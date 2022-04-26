U.S. Gold Corp. to Attend Planet MicroCap Showcase, May 3-5, 2022, at Bally's Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

PR Newswire

The summit features emerging small-cap companies in sectors such as technology, healthcare, and basic materials

This year, Precious Metals Summit partnered with event hosts SNN Network to organize a mining and resource-focused track featuring promising explorers, developers, and emerging producers

With increased momentum in precious metals like gold and copper, US Gold attends the conference with significant momentum due to its domestically-sourced material supply of gold and copper reserves

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ: USAU), announced today that it will attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas (7th Annual), from May 3-5, 2022, at Bally's Hotel and Casino.

The conference offers 2.5 days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings, and educational keynotes and panels. Some of today's most insightful junior resource investors & speakers, including Tavi Costa (Portfolio Manager, Crescat Capital), David Erfle (Writer/Analyst, JuniorMinerJunky), Bill Powers (Host, Mining Stock Education podcast), and Gwen Preston (Editor, Resource Maven), are expected to attend.

Many emerging small-cap companies in various sectors such as technology, healthcare, and basic materials will make their presence felt at the conference. However, with many eyes on the skyrocketing precious metals space, Precious Metals Summit joined forces with SSN this year to help organize a mining and resource-focused track featuring a variety of promising explorers, developers, and emerging producers, like U.S. Gold.

"Global tensions and inflationary pressures have increased the demand for precious metals," said George Bee, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of U.S. Gold Corp. "Investor demand and generational catalysts have put us at the forefront of a precious metals bull run, coupled with EV demand and infrastructure that will inevitably become electrified and greener. Our CK Gold Project continues to show evidence of proven and probable reserves and we look forward to presenting our story to the Planet MicroCap investor community."

U.S. Gold has reported proven and probable reserves of 1 million ounces of gold and 248 million pounds of copper for its CK Gold Project, an advanced stage gold and copper project, located at the site of the historic Copper King Mine in Wyoming's Silver Crown Mining District.

About U.S. Gold Corp

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to factors affecting future demand for precious metals. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: market and other conditions; the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, COVID-19 uncertainties, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project and implement future exploration programs, the success or failure of future drilling programs, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:

