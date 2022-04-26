Victoria's Secret Reveals Camila Cabello as Newest Star of Bombshell Fragrance in Brand's First Ever Bilingual Campaign

PR Newswire

The new campaign for America's No. 1 Fragrance* celebrates the Bombshell in all of us, timed to the first Bombshell Gardens pop-up in New York City.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Victoria's Secret announced the newest Bombshell campaign highlighting the brand's best-selling fine fragrance with three-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum, and chart-topping singer/songwriter, Camila Cabello.

In the brand's first bilingual campaign, captured by photographer Zoey Grossman, Cabello showcases her individual Bombshell energy with a natural vibrancy and authenticity - a perfect embodiment of the fragrance's bold and confident scent. The campaign is about embracing who and what you are and furthers the brand's commitment to celebrating and uplifting all women by reinforcing that there's a Bombshell in everyone.

"For me, being a Bombshell is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate who you are, every day. I'm excited to join Victoria's Secret in embracing the Bombshell in every woman," says Cabello.

"On set, Camila exuded a presence throughout the day that didn't need to be directed – her vibrance and confidence shined through organically. It was all about a celebration of her and her personality that brought this fragrance and campaign to life," says Raúl Martinez, Chief Creative Director at Victoria's Secret.

Bombshell is a timeless mix of fresh-cut Peonies and exotic fruits. Citrus notes and Brazilian purple passion fruit start the fragrance off with a bright sparkle. The heart of the fragrance blooms with the signature Shangri-la peony from Tibet and creamy-sweet Madagascan vanilla orchid, creating a fruity floral blend.

To further celebrate the Bombshell fragrance collection, Victoria's Secret is hosting "The Bombshell Gardens," an immersive and sensorial experience in New York City from Tuesday, May 3 – Monday, May 9. Located on the High Line, the pop-up will bring the fragrance to life via unique activations throughout the week such as fragrance bars, peony adorned installations, personalization stations, and the chance to meet Victoria's Secret's Bombshell perfumer, Adriana Medina.

To shop the full Bombshell fragrance collection, visit https://www.victoriassecret.com/us/beauty/fragrances/fragrances-bombshell-shop as well as retail locations nationwide. The Bombshell Gardens experience will be located on the High Line between 14th and 16th Street with additional details available on https://www.victoriassecret.com/us/beauty/fragrances/bombshell-gardens-pop-up .

(**Source: Euromonitor, US retail sales, 2021, excluding mists. Aggregated sales of Victoria's Secret Bombshell fragrance.)

About Victoria's Secret Beauty

Victoria's Secret Beauty is America's #1 fragrance brand* with iconic, award-winning scents like Bombshell, Tease, and Heavenly. With an ever-evolving collection of beauty essentials—including eau de parfums, mists, candles, and beyond—they empower all to discover and embrace a routine that makes them feel their best. Victoria's Secret Beauty's fashion-forward accessories add a touch of elegance and flair to any outfit, from the latest handbags to the best cosmetic cases and more.

About Victoria's Secret:

Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) is the world's largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide and a predominately female workforce of more than 30,000, Victoria's Secret boasts the largest team of specialty trained bra fit experts worldwide. Victoria's Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and champion them and their journey while creating lifelong relationships and advocating for positive change.

