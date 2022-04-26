UserWay Releases Version 4.0 of its AI-Powered Accessibility Solution

PR Newswire

The cloud-based accessibility solution now includes instant language translations in addition to a personalized user interface

WILMINGTON, Del., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay (TASE: UWAY), the leading digital accessibility company, today announced version 4.0 of its AI-Powered Accessibility Solution. The new UserWay solution helps ensure an accessible, compliant and more usable experience tailored to blind users, those with low vision, limited mobility, dyslexia and much more.

The new, reimagined, solution makes it easier and more intuitive for users to customize their online experience with a single click, tap or press of a button. Demonstrations and details of each new feature are available in this video on YouTube here .

"We went back to the drawing board and rethought how web accessibility should work for the next 5 to 10 years, and our new solution far surpasses the capabilities of any other product on the market today," Allon Mason, Founder and CEO of UserWay, said. "UserWay provides the easiest path for organizations to follow for comprehensive legal and regulatory compliance without refactoring their site's existing code."

Highlights of the update include the ability to rearrange the widget interface buttons, automatically, based on usage patterns, an option for oversized interface buttons, and instant page translations for more than 40 different languages. A voice navigation feature will also be released soon that recognizes standard and non-standard speech for people with limited mobility, which often affects speech.

UserWay clients will enjoy the addition of improved team management capabilities, including single sign-on (SSO), advanced customization options, and a powerful desktop dashboard that makes onboarding and configuring new sites faster and more efficient. Teams can also generate easy-to-understand accessibility reports to share with their compliance departments and for data-driven decision-making.

With its even more intuitive user interface and fresh look, version 4.0 of the UserWay Accessibility Solution helps websites become ADA compliant and stay that way while making it easier for users to customize their experiences online.

All new customers have immediate access to the updated widget via UserWay.org/get. Websites already running UserWay's existing solutions will be upgraded within the next 30 days. Users of the classic AI-Powered Accessibility Widget who wish to keep the previous version will be able to do so until Nov 1, 2022, after which version 4.0 will be rolled out to UserWay's entire user base.

Visit UserWay.org/widget for a detailed list of what's new.

About UserWay

UserWay is the #1 global digital accessibility solution leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA compliant by embedding a single line of code. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites and is relied on by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology, website owners can effortlessly reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, ATAG 2.0, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies.





