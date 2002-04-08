Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Signs New West Virginia Distribution Partner

Melbourne, FL, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Wine & Beverage Merchants of West Virginia to distribute the Company’s Still and Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades across the great state of West Virginia. Wine & Beverage will be distributing Ooh La Lemin to Walmart and other popular chains in West Virginia, which is a new territory for Ooh La Lemin.



Wine & Beverage Merchants of West Virginia has been the leading beverage distributor in West Virginia for more than 35 years. Their vast portfolio includes domestic and imported beers, wines from around the world, and a wide assortment of non-alcoholic beverages including waters, soft drinks, energy drinks, teas, mixers and more. With a staff of more than 30 employees and management with more than 100 years of combined industry experience, they have positioned themselves as a premier WV beverage distributor. Their goal is to provide their valued customers with quality sales and service to suit all of their beverage needs.



“I’m excited to announce that our Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will soon be available to our customers in the great state of West Virginia,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. “Our team has been seeking strategic distribution partners that will stand behind our brands and focus on growth in their respective markets. Wine & Beverage Merchants of West Virginia is exactly that type of distribution partner and we look forward to building a successful relationship with them.”



Clark continued, “Wine & Beverage Merchants of West Virginia will be receiving their first truckload of Ooh La Lemin this week and our team will be scheduling a kickoff with their team in the very near future.”



Kona Gold recently announced the Company had gross revenues of over one million dollars in the first quarter of 2022. This marked the Company’s first quarter of one million dollars or more in gross revenue, which is a huge milestone and testament to the continued growth it’s experiencing. Kona Gold Beverages’ two subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Gold Leaf Distribution LLC’s combined revenue broke the one-million-dollar mark in Q1.



For more information regarding Wine & Beverage Merchants of West Virginia, please visit:

http://www.wineandbeverage.com/



For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/



About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.



Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

[email protected]erage.com