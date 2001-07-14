MACOM Awarded Development Contract from the U.S. Department of Defense

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”) a leading supplier of RF and Microwave solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to develop a high-power transmitter.

The contract requires MACOM to develop a 45-Kilowatt Radio Frequency (RF) transmitter using novel Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor and antenna beam forming technology. MACOM’s solution is based on its proprietary best-in-class MACOM PURE CARBIDE® GaN components and power combining expertise.

“This award further validates that our semiconductor technology and engineering expertise is suitable for very high-power DoD programs,” said Stephen G. Daly, MACOM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to supporting this and other similar programs with our technology.”

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

NAVAIR Public Release 2022-274. DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A. Approved for public release: distribution unlimited.

