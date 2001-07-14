Travel and Home Upgrades Top the List of Americans' Goals for 2022, Affirm Consumer Spend Report Reveals

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of Americans have more life goals they are hoping to accomplish this year than ever before, according to the latest Affirm Consumer Spend Report. This is despite financial concerns related to inflation – nearly seven+out+of+10+%2866%25%29+Americans worry about rising costs.

Travel and home upgrades are two of the top priorities for Americans in 2022. The company found that almost half (44%) of Americans hope to travel domestically in 2022 and an additional 39% hope to travel abroad. The vast majority (80%) of those traveling agree that 2022 will be the year they splurge on a bucket-list vacation, and more than half (54%) of respondents are planning to spend more than usual on their next trip.

Supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham is partnering with Affirm to help consumers make smart financial decisions when booking long-awaited travel. “Some of my favorite memories are from the bucket-list trips I've taken with friends and family over the years. While so many are itching to take a getaway this year, the costs of paying for flights, hotels and new vacation outfits can definitely add up,” said Graham. “I think it’s super important to take advantage of tools that help you stay in budget – that’s why I’m excited to partner with Affirm, which gives you the freedom to pay at your own pace for your dream vacation without the stress of hidden fees.”

Affirm's research also uncovered that investing in home upgrades ranks as one of Americans’ top goals: over a third (34%) are planning to furnish a new home or apartment this year — with nearly a third (31%) planning to move to a new city or state — and the average consumer will spend $4,000 on home upgrades.

“As consumers navigate the rising costs of travel, home upgrades, and other life goals, it’s no surprise that they’re looking for more flexible ways to pay. In fact, almost 80% of those surveyed said pay-over-time options make it easier to achieve their 2022 goals by keeping them in budget.” said Silvija Martincevic, Chief Commercial Officer at Affirm. “We’re seeing this trend firsthand – for example, travel spending with Affirm jumped nearly 30% from late February to early March.”

Additional key findings include:

More than a third (35%) of respondents plan to spend the most this year on a domestic vacation, and another third (33%) will spend the most on a trip abroad

The most popular travel arrangements for 2022 include a group trip with friends and family (64%), a road trip (50%), and a bucket-list trip to a destination respondents have never before traveled to (48%)

Beyond travel and home upgrades, other goals on the horizon for Americans this year include buying a car (38%), attending a concert or festival (37%), and buying a new summer wardrobe (35%)

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of Americans plan to use a buy now, pay over time solution like Affirm for purchases this year. Americans plan to use a buy now, pay over time solution like Affirm for travel expenses (29%), wardrobe updates (28%), and luxury items like designer handbags or watches (34%) this year



About the Survey

The online survey was conducted by OnePoll for Affirm in March 2022, with a panel of 2,000 nationally representative U.S. consumers.

About Affirm

