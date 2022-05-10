Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Power Integrations to Showcase New Automotive and High-Power Products at PCIM Europe

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Power+Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, will be showcasing new products for the electric vehicle and industrial gate driver markets at PCIM Europe 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany next month.

Dates:

May 10-12, 2022

When:

Exhibit Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Power Integrations Booth:

Hall+9%2C+Booth+318

Where:

Messe Nuremberg, Messezentrum 1, 90471 Nuremberg,

Germany

Panel and speaking sessions:

Power Integrations’ products will also be featured in the following partner booths:

  • Infineon Technologies, Hall 7, Booth 412
  • Hitachi Europe Ltd, Hall 9, Booth 354
  • Hy-Line, Hall 9, Booth 433
  • MEV Elektronik Service, Hall 7, Booth 440

About Power Integrations
Power+Integrations%2C+Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, power.com, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220426005440r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005440/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus