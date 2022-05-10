Power Integrations to Showcase New Automotive and High-Power Products at PCIM Europe

Power+Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, will be showcasing new products for the electric vehicle and industrial gate driver markets at PCIM Europe 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany next month.
Dates:
May 10-12, 2022
When:
Exhibit Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Power Integrations Booth:
Where:
Messe Nuremberg, Messezentrum 1, 90471 Nuremberg,
Germany
Panel and speaking sessions:
- May 11, 2022, 2:15-3:15 p.m., Hall 6, Booth 6-246: Power Integrations’ President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan, “The+Next+Level+of+Wide+Bandgap+Design+%26ndash%3B+GaN” panel session
- May 12, 2022, 2:25-2:45 p.m., Hall 6, Booth 6-224: Power Integrations’ Senior Director and Automotive Systems Engineer Michael Hornkamp, “ASIL-Ready+1200+V+Gate-Drivers+for+Electric+Buses+%26amp%3B+Trucks” presentation
Power Integrations’ products will also be featured in the following partner booths:
- Infineon Technologies, Hall 7, Booth 412
- Hitachi Europe Ltd, Hall 9, Booth 354
- Hy-Line, Hall 9, Booth 433
- MEV Elektronik Service, Hall 7, Booth 440
About Power Integrations
Power+Integrations%2C+Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.
