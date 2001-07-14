Modivcare Names Kevin Ellich as Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced the appointment of Kevin Ellich as Head of Investor Relations.

Dan Greenleaf, Modivcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Kevin brings to Modivcare in-depth healthcare industry knowledge, financial and analytical acumen, strong Wall Street relationships, and practical experience managing successful investor relations programs. Kevin’s appointment as Modivcare’s Vice President, Head of Investor Relations reflects our commitment to strengthening financial community engagement as we continue to grow Modivcare’s one-of-a-kind, supportive care platform.”

Mr. Ellich brings to Modivcare more than two decades of experience in investor relations and equity research with expertise in healthcare services and technology. Prior to joining Modivcare, Mr. Ellich served as Managing Director, Healthcare Services and Technology at ICR Westwicke; founded Ace Advisory, LLC, a boutique research firm focused on the animal health industry; held senior research analyst roles at Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Piper Jaffray, and RBC Capital Markets; was Vice President, Investor Relations at Adeptus Health; and worked as a buy-side analyst at Aplos Advisors. He commenced his career as an associate analyst at Wachovia Securities. Mr. Ellich graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Minnesota.

Mr. Ellich added, “Modivcare is addressing significant markets supported by strong industry tailwinds while focusing on the social determinants of health and providing supportive care services to the nation’s most vulnerable patient populations. I am eager to help the dynamic Modivcare team share the Company’s exciting growth story with the investment community.”

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care, remote patient monitoring, and meal delivery. Modivcare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005533/en/