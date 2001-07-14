The Alkaline Water Company's First Year Direct Store Delivery Program Exceeds Expectations

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced today its Direct-Store-Delivery program’s first year trial has exceeded expectations.

“Our limited market launch in Arizona, Nevada, and the upper Midwest of our Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) partnership strategy has surpassed our forecasts and exceeded expectations in its first year,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Our DSD partners have rapidly placed our Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® water into thousands of Convenience stores, ”Up and Down the Street” stores, and Grocery Retailers. With the recent addition of Columbia distributors in the Northwest and Bill’s in Alaska, we expect fiscal 2023 to show significant growth in our DSD division. Our DSD partners continue to introduce Alkaline88 to new retailers every week.

“Our partners have expanded the Alkaline88® brand into premium chains such as Circle K (Grand Canyon Division’s 600+ locations), QT (Arizona), Speedee Mart, Cobblestone, Get-N-Go, The Carioca Co., Pit Stop, Super Pumper, Fabulous Freddy’s, and Lee’s Liquor, and others.

“We are also pleased to announce that through the hard work of our Arizona DSD partner, Hensley Beverage Company, and our internal DSD team, the Alkaline88® 1-gallon will be available in over 45 Target stores in Arizona. Our 1-gallons should be on endcaps in Target stores throughout the state by the end of this week. As we continue to pursue other premium Direct-Store-Delivery partners throughout strategic areas of the United States, including the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, we anticipate many similar opportunities to follow with other major retailers.

“We have tremendous momentum to start our new fiscal year. The Nielsen data for the 13 weeks ending 3/26/22 for Total US Food show Alkaline88 to be the fastest-growing top-ten value-added water. Adding two new DSD partners and introducing our brand into one of the country’s largest retailers is a great start to fiscal 2023. We expect to add thousands of new stores through this model in the next 12 months,” concluded Mr. Wright.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

Hensley Beverage

Hensley Beverage Company is a multi-generational, family-owned, local Arizona beverage wholesaler that distributes a diverse and first-rate portfolio of beverages, including Anheuser-Busch InBev beers, top selling local and regional craft beers, premium non- alcohol beverages, water, soda, tea, wine, and spirits. Hensley maintains a proprietary service fleet of more than 800 vehicles and has the support of over 1,100 employees, servicing a customer base of more than 9,000 retail accounts throughout Arizona from multiple statewide branches. With corporate headquarters located in Phoenix, Hensley also has fully operational controlled environment warehouse space in five different locations across Arizona, including Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, Chandler, and Show Low. As a result of its focus on core competencies of service, integrity, and quality products, Hensley has been recognized locally and nationally as a leader in the community and the beverage industry.

