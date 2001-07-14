Cinemark Brings Family Fun Out of the Sun with the Return of Summer Movie Clubhouse

Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is bringing back its fan-favorite Summer Movie Clubhouse this year, giving families some summer fun out of the sun. In collaboration with Universal Pictures, the program runs from June 15 through Aug. 3 and brings exciting family classics back to the big screen. There is no better way to beat the heat than enjoying the immersive, cinematic experience in a cool, darkened auditorium while snacking on delicious moviegoing treats. Summer Movie Clubhouse tickets go on sale Monday, May 16, at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

“Cinemark is thrilled to announce the return of our eagerly anticipated Summer Movie Clubhouse program in collaboration with our partners at Universal Pictures,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “There is nothing like seeing a film on the big screen through the eyes of a child, and this annual program brings summer fun to the big screen for movie lovers of all ages with discounted tickets, special concession prices and delightful family films sure to captivate every member of the group.”

Movie lovers can join in the summer fun each Wednesday at more than 180 Cinemark theatres nationwide, with showtimes starting at 10 a.m. Fans of all ages will jump for joy to see Angry Birds, DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Scoob!, Illumination’s Sing 2 and Tom & Jerry on the big screen once again just for this special program. At only $1.50 per ticket, plus taxes and fees where applicable, families of all sizes and ages will delight in this affordable and easy way to make cherished memories over the summer break. To complete the big screen experience, ticket holders will enjoy exclusive dollar-off Summer Movie Clubhouse pricing on all kids’ snack packs, and small drink and small popcorn combos.

Separate from Summer Movie Clubhouse, fans can also look forward to seeing Illumination’s new action-comedy, Minions: The Rise of Gru, officially in theatres July 1.

For more information on Summer Movie Clubhouse, and to purchase tickets starting Monday, May 16, visit Cinemark.com/summer-movie-clubhouse or the Cinemark app. Those looking to book a field trip or group outing can find more information at Cinemark.com/field-trips.

