Precipio customer American Oncology Network (AON) selected to present HemeScreen® technology case study at Industry leading clinical laboratory conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. ( PRPO) , is excited to announce its participation and the presentation of HemeScreen, its novel diagnostic technology platform, at the Executive War College , organized by publication Dark Daily, the premier laboratory conference, held April 26th through 28th in New Orleans.



Gathering for the first time in person after two years, laboratory executives will meet at the conference to share insights on how they add value and improve patient outcomes. Key conference topics include the review of new clinical technologies and financial opportunities for labs to consider.

HemeScreen Presentation Selection

Precipio’s HemeScreen technology was selected as a topic to enhance the content value of the conference to laboratory executives attending the event. AON ’s VP of Laboratory Services, Curtiss McNair , agreed to speak on behalf of Precipio and share their experience as one of Precipio’s largest HemeScreen customers.

“This is a major vote of confidence for a new technology, and a recognition by the premier industry experts of the importance and value the HemeScreen platform brings to laboratories,” said Ilan Danieli, CEO of Precipio, Inc. “We look forward to meeting with many potential customers at the conference, and to continuing to create products that achieve better patient outcomes and improved laboratory economics.”

The presentation will take place on Wednesday April 27th at 1:45 at the Strand 12 room at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans. Members of Precipio’s management team will be present to answer questions. For more information on the presentation, please visit the Executive War College website agenda page here .

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide, as well as proprietary products that serve laboratories worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and the company, on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and any such forward-looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Except for historical information, statements about future volumes, sales, growth, costs, cost savings, margins, earnings, earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, cash flows, plans, objectives, expectations, growth or profitability are forward-looking statements based on management’s estimates, beliefs, assumptions and projections. Words such as “could,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations, or could affect the company’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, include the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the company’s business, operations and employees and the other factors that are described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The company’s forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current views, beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.