SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Considers Increasing Its Distribution Network to Include South America, Asia and Europe

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR Technologies (“SPYR”), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar smart home and connected car markets, is now considering adding more continents to its target clientele.



“We´re excited over the prospect of expanding our products to new lands; we believe it would mark the beginning for Applied Magix to become a worldwide known company inside the tech world,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “Following on the heels of our Hong Kong representative office, we are investigating similar footprints in central Europe, Mexico and Thailand, respectively.”

“These are markets that need to be considered for future expansion and we may as well start investigating a foundation now, with an eye towards the future,” states Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. “Applied Magix’ research and investigative efforts in this direction will help SPYR gain a worldwide footprint and potentially reach many more customers.”

Look for further details of these expansion plans, as they develop, in future press releases.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies ( SPYR, Financial) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Investor Contact: (303) 991-8000 [email protected]

