UBS Advisor David Schachter Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List 2022

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that David Schachter, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s West Los Angeles Market, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022.

David leads the Endurance Artist Management team at UBS Wealth Management USA, where he represents top artists, song writers, music producers, directors, showrunners, digital talent, and executives with profound influence in Hollywood. He leverages his multi-decade experience to provide investment advice and comprehensive financial guidance to the entertainment industry’s top earners.

“It’s wonderful to see David recognized as a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for a second consecutive year," said Jaron Singletary, West Los Angeles Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “It takes commitment and dedication to clients to earn this honor and this recognition is reflective of the hard work David and his team have put in.”

David also recently earned the Athletes and Entertainers Consultant (“AEC”) designation at UBS. Advisors with the AEC designation meet specific requirements, including depth of experience advising clients in the sports and entertainment industries and a commitment to serving the athlete or entertainer in a way that meets him or her “where they are.” The advisor also has to participate in an extensive training program, which covers everything from the atypical income streams of these clients to potentially special financial planning circumstances they may have.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 6,500 advisors across the country, managing more than $10 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, please visit: www.forbes.com%2Fbest-in-state-wealth-advisors.

