Worksport Unveils Terravis Energy Green Hydrogen Energy Systems

Mississauga, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company”) unveils brand new green hydrogen-powered systems from its research and development subsidiary, Terravis Energy, Inc.



The Terravis Energy website provides information on everything being released, answering those questions about capabilities of its versatile, fast charging Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEV™) systems, the Terravis Energy Microgrid, and the Terravis Energy Nanogrid, as well as featuring some surprise innovations. The public is encouraged to peruse the website and do high-level research on what is possible with these Terravis Energy innovations.

A number of Terravis Energy NPEV™ fast charging systems, the Terravis Energy Microgrid and Terravis Energy Nanogrid have already been requested from several Canadian businesses. The Terravis Energy website provides insights into the various applications for these technologies. For example, the Terravis Energy Nanogrid is specifically designed to power a single household and the Terravis Microgrid™ is a clean, modular power solution for large data centres and small communities, scalable to several hundred megawatts.

These solutions will benefit municipalities and provide increased infrastructure reliability for such industries as electric vehicles (both BEV & FCEV), agriculture, and blockchain. Terravis Energy is reimagining the essence of sustainable energy in relation to lifestyles and ensuring as many people and communities as possible can experience the benefits.

“Going live for the very first time is a very exciting event. The Terravis Energy website represents the work of many talented and dedicated people who have spent countless hours making this occasion a memorable one. The single most important purpose for the Terravis Energy website is communication. As such, it will be continually updated with new information as it becomes material. For an especially energizing, high-level experience, I would recommend taking a few minutes to enjoy our video. Clean energy is the future, and the future is now,” said Lorenzo H. Rossi, CEO Terravis Energy.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com , www.terravisenergy.com, www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

About Terravis Energy, Inc.

Terravis Energy, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures clean, green energy solutions that power lifestyle markets, with each segment of the company feeding into the derivation of the brand itself – Latin for “Earth” and “Force”. The company foresees the future of the electric vehicle markets and sustainable energy markets through multiple lenses. Its Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEVTM) fast charging platform which combines ultra-efficient hydrogen fuel cells with solar to create completely carbon-free charge points that can re-energize Battery Electric Vehicles. Its Terravis Energy Nanogrid which is designed to power houses and is modular where excess power can be directed toward utilities such as crypto mining. Its Terravis Energy Microgrid system, composed of a number of Terravis Energy Nanogrid systems, can power data centres and entire communities.

Connect with Worksport:

Please follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin , and Instagram , as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com , www.terravisenergy.com or www.investworksport.com. Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

Linkedin

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

For additional information, please contact:

Steven Obadiah

Business Development Manager

Worksport Ltd.

T: 1-(888) 506-2013

E: [email protected]

W: www.investworksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachment