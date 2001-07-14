Logitech+For+Creators, a brand extension of Logitech that is dedicated to empowering all creators to pursue their passions, today announced the second annual Logitech Song Breaker Awards, the first music award show on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). The awards honor groundbreaking creators shaping pop music through dance challenges, memes and trends they have created and shared on social media, especially on TikTok and YouTube, over the past year. The show will premiere on Roblox on Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. PST with three additional performances throughout the weekend. The pre-show experience opens+today.

Logitech and Bretman Rock Host First Music Awards Show in the Metaverse, Featuring Debut Performance by Lizzo on Roblox (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Song Breaker Awards show is one the many creator experiences under Logitech For Creators’ “Together We Create” global campaign, that shares its vision of collaborating with creators to shape the future of creating together.

The immersive world is designed from the pixel up as a creator-centered, fun-first experience for the community to engage and play with their favorite creators in unexpected ways. The Song Breaker Awards will be hosted by digital entertainer Bretman+Rock. Icon and multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Lizzo will also be making her metaverse debut on the Song Breaker Awards stage.

“I’ve had so much fun collaborating with Logitech For Creators on the show,” said Rock. “I’ll be hosting, so you already know you’ll be entertained. I’m excited for the community to join us to celebrate some incredible and talented artists together!”

Lizzo, who previewed her new song “Special” as part of Logitech’s DEFY+LOGIC campaign earlier this year, will be performing the track on the award show stage.

“I’m excited to be making my metaverse debut with Logitech and to be performing ‘Special,’ which is a song that means so much to me,” said Lizzo. “As a musician and creator, I love that Logitech Song Breaker Awards show recognizes the unique talent of all creators, and how each of them are making an impact on pop culture and music.”

Other creators coming together for this year’s celebrations include the Peachy Princess of Roblox MeganPlays, Twitch streamer Shroud and musician and activist Jaden+Smith. There will also be a music performance by singer-songwriter GAYLE, best known for her Billboard no. 1 hit “abcde-forget-u.”

In the pre-show experience on Roblox, fans can ride an epic rollercoaster, collect Creator Coins, earn badges through gameplay to unlock special items, take a selfie XL photo with friends, hang out at the Creator Society Cafe and DEFY LOGIC Lounge, and buy exclusive merchandise like Pop Key hats, Litra Glow wings and Lizzo concert t-shirts for your avatar from the Logitech For Creators virtual store. Proceeds from all digital merchandise sales will benefit MusiCares®, the leading music charity. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989, MusiCares acts as a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community.

For this year’s awards, Logitech and Bretman will be highlighting 10 creators. These creators appeared on the Billboard+Song+Breaker+Chart, a monthly music industry chart co-created with Logitech For Creators, to spotlight trendsetting creators who are driving music consumption through content creation and positively disrupting the traditional music business model.

Honorees include “Originators,” creators who started trends, dances and challenges, and “Amplifiers,” popular creators who are responsible for amplifying challenges to their audiences and the community. Honorees include:

Cost+n%26rsquo%3B+Mayor - “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind, & Fire (Remix). Husband-and-wife Austin and Marideth Telenko also collaborated with Logitech to motion capture the choreography of all honorees, to turn them into emotes on Roblox. David+Vu - “Get Into it (Yuh)” by Doja Cat, Originator Dreya+Mac - “Own Brand Freestyle” by Dreya Mac; Originator GAYLE - “abcde-forget-u” by GAYLE; Originator. GAYLE will be receiving the Song Breaker of the Year Award. Her song has had the biggest impact on the Billboard Song Breaker Chart, appearing on the chart for three consecutive months. JuucyJ - “Might Be - Remix” by DJ Luke Nasty; Originator JVKE - “This is What Falling in Love Feels Like” by JVKE; Originator Noah+Beck - “Dinero” by Trinidad Cardona; Amplifier Vano+3000 - “Running Away” by VANO 3000; Originator Walker+Hayes - "Fancy Like" by Walker Hayes; Originator. Hayes is nominated for his first GRAMMY Award this year. During the pandemic, Hayes and his family made TikTok videos for fun, creating dances for several songs from his album. His TikTok video for "Fancy Like" has received more than 2.5 million likes, which led to the song becoming a viral hit. Tracy+Joseph - “Love Nwantiti" by C-Kay; Originator

“This year, we pushed the boundaries as we continue to reimagine what a creator-focused award show could look like,” said Meridith Rojas, Global Head of Talent and Entertainment, Logitech. “In building this immersive program in the metaverse, we’re taking inspiration from the online communities blazing the path in web 3.0. It’s not a one-way conversation, it is a two-way experience bringing creators and their communities together to create.”

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring unique, immersive experiences to our community,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Roblox Vice President, and Global Head of Music. “Logitech hosting the first-ever music award show on Roblox is exciting as we continue to push the limits of creativity on our platform and celebrate creators worldwide.”

Attending the Song Breaker Awards

The Song Breaker Awards will premiere on Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. PST, with three additional performances on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. PST, and on Sunday, May 1 at 9 a.m. PST.

The pre-show experience and Logitech Store opens today on Roblox. View the trailer and the pre-show experience at roblox.com%2Fsongbreakerawards.

