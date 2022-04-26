BlackLine Modern Accounting Playbook (MAP) Available Worldwide

PR Newswire

Global expansion includes Solution Provider Partner Program focused on MAP for mid-market customers in EMEA and APAC





LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced the global availability of its 'Modern Accounting Playbook' (MAP), a solution package based on leading practices to help companies get up and running quickly on BlackLine's market-leading accounting automation platform and guide them through a proven process to achieve a stress-free financial close. The solution package, which has already been used successfully by more than 500 companies in North America, will now be available for mid-market customers across EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific).

Continuing its focus on driving market and customer success, the company also extended its Solution Provider Partner Program to include BlackLine MAP in EMEA and APAC. A network of partners including BlueBridge One and Eclipse in EMEA and Fusion5 and Tridant in APAC have come on board to help optimize implementations and accelerate customer value using the MAP approach.

"We're excited that our curated playbook for rapid success will now be available worldwide," said Mel Zeledon, senior vice president of Channel & Alliances, BlackLine. "The BlackLine Modern Accounting Playbook shaves valuable time off the close and bolsters financial statement integrity, leading to quicker financial results, better operational decisions and decreased organizational risk. With the help of our new solution provider partners, we look forward to working with our customers in EMEA and APAC to streamline and modernize their month-end close."

BlackLine MAP makes the move to modern accounting achievable for midsized companies by helping them realize the greatest value in the shortest amount of time. By applying a combination of native cloud technology, a vast library of pre-configured best-practices templates, and a highly optimized delivery model, BlackLine MAP can drastically reduce implementation times and accelerate time-to-value.

StackPath, a leader in edge computing and applications, used MAP to implement BlackLine to automate account and high-volume bank reconciliations. "Implementation was very quick and smooth. We were reconciling accounts in BlackLine within one month," said Liana Clarke, vice president and controller at StackPath. "BlackLine makes day-to-day accounting processes easier and the month-end close more structured. At the end of the day, we rely on BlackLine to close our books with confidence in the numbers."

BlackLine MAP is a repeatable, packaged process complete with all the knowledge and leading practices needed around ERP integration, data extraction, close checklists, ready-to-go reconciliation templates, close task tracking, reports, dashboards, approval flows and more. Out-of-the box functionality ensures midsized companies will be well positioned to modernize their F&A function. As their business evolves, they won't have to 'rip and replace' to a new solution. BlackLine will grow with them. For larger companies, a modified version is available for enterprise customers.

BlackLine has helped the world's best-known companies solve business challenges and scale for growth. Many leading midsized organizations including Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union, Choices, Duolingo and Virgin Hotels are already realizing the benefits of using BlackLine to automate and modernize processes in F&A – closing faster with more accurate results. Here's what their users are saying about BlackLine:

" Great - [BlackLine] is easy to use, helps automate approvals while working from home and reliable for accurate and timely data. Also, has great reporting." – Assistant Controller, Midsize (< 50M USD )

"Automation, Accuracy and Transparency - In addition to a well-designed out-of-the-box platform, BlackLine gives the customer options to customize business rules, workflows, access controls and workspaces to how we want it to be with minimal cost, time and effort." – Administrator, Computer Hardware, Mid-Market (51-1000 employees)





"Competitors Do Not Compare - I have had a great experience learning and working with BlackLine and the BlackLine team. Competitors do not compare in my book." – Administrator in Computer Software, Mid-Market (51-1000 employees)





"Streamline with BlackLine - BlackLine does a lot of the manual work for you! The Transaction Matching is amazing and really reduces time spent balancing and reconciling GLs." – Accounting Manager, Mid-Market (51-1000 employees)





- BlackLine does a lot of the manual work for you! The Transaction Matching is amazing and really reduces time spent balancing and reconciling GLs." – Accounting Manager, Mid-Market (51-1000 employees) "Improved Efficiencies in Close Process - We utilize BlackLine for month-end close and use the matching tool to automate reconciliations that are very manual and have a high volume of transactions. It has helped improve efficiencies in our close process as less time is spent on manual Excel reconciliations." -- Senior Accounting Manager, Information Technology, Mid-Market (501-1000 employees)

To learn more about BlackLine MAP or schedule a meeting with a BlackLine expert, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,800 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

