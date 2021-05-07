BKKT, BKKT-WT, VIHAU, VIH, VIHAW Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings ("Bakkt" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKKT) (NYSE: BKKT.WT) (NASDAQ: VIHAU) (NASDAQ: VIH) (NASDAQ: VIHAW) on behalf of purchasers of Bakkt securities (a) between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC ("Legacy Bakkt") completed on or about October 15, 2021 (the "Business Combination"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bkkt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation, and that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had defective financial controls; (2) as a result, there were errors in the Company's financial statements related to the misclassification of certain shares issued prior to the Business Combination; (3) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements; (4) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of these issues; (5) the Company overstated its remediation of its defective financial controls; and (6) as a result, the Offering Documents and defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bkkt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Bakkt you have until June 20, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bkkt-bkkt-wt-vihau-vih-vihaw-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-bakkt-holdings-inc-fka-vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-investors-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-301533089.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC