Snap Inc.: Undervalued and Growing Rapidly

Snap Inc. ( SNAP, Financial), parent company of the camera-focused short-term communication app Snapchat, saw its share price effectively tread water between its IPO date in 2017 up until the end of 2019. The company’s share price hovered around the $20 per share mark up until 2020, tracking the flat user base as they faced increasing competition from rivals such as Meta's ( FB, Financial) Facebook Instagram, who were quick to adopt some of Snapchat's more popular features.

Then, as the pandemic hit, lockdowns caused user growth to accelerate sharply, jumping from 229 million monthly active users (MAUs) to 319 million MAU in two years, which equates to an increase of 39%. The share price went meteoric on this growth and rose by 432% up until October 2021.

Then, the company released earnings and revenue that missed analysts' estimates substantially, which they blamed on Apple's ( AAPL, Financial) new privacy policies. The company also offered poor guidance for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. With the share price of the stock now down 59% from highs, is the stock a buy, or is it still overvalued?

Innovative business model

Snap was founded on Sept. 16, 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, who relaunched Picaboo as Snapchat. The company pioneered the “camera-focused” social media application and was dubbed the “next Facebook” at the time. Previously, applications such as Facebook had a heavy focus on the newsfeed, and while images and videos were uploaded, there was not a focus on real-time.

Snapchat has always been an incredible innovator among social media apps. Their augmented reality filters such as dog ears were pioneering at the time. These not only increased user engagement but also offered brands the opportunity to create custom geofilters which opened up a new method of advertising. For example, their augmented reality lens has introduced “try on” and “wrist tracking,” which could revolutionize the way we shop online.

Snapchat still does have a large appeal to the GenZ and millennial audience with over 50% of users below the age of 29. However, TikTok is stealing the thunder in this area, with over one billion MAUs and 43% of their audience between 18 and 24 years old. Snapchat has tried to keep up by introducing a new spotlight feature, which is very similar to TikTok and Instagram's reel features.

Growing financials

Snap has multipled their revenue by five-fold since 2017, going from $825 million to $4.1 billion in 2021. In recent times, the company is still growing revenues fast and reported a 64% increase year-over-year for full-year 2021.

Gross profit has also jumped from $1.3 billion to $2.3 billion, up 76% year-over-year, with gross margins trending upwards from 40% in 2019 to 57% as of the most recent quarter.

Snap is still operating at a net loss of $702 million, but if we subtract the $1.5 billion R&D spend, they would be firmly profitable. They were free cash flow positive to the tune of $293 million in 2021. On their balance sheet, Snap has $3.692 billion in cash and cash equivalents, but surprisingly high debt levels of $2.2 billion which matures in 2025 or later.

Undervalued growth

In order to value Snap, I have plugged the latest financials into my discounted cash flow model. For greater accuracy, I have capitalized R&D expenses. For revenue growth, I have estimated 40% for next year and then a conservative 20% for the next two to five years. These are both substantially lower than prior growth rates of 60%+.

For the operating margins, I have predicted them to increase to 35% in the next five years, which is optimistic but not impossible as that is still much lower than Meta's operating margin.

Given these assumptions, I get a fair value estimate of $33 per share, which is above where the stock trades today at $29. Thus the stock is 11% undervalued.

Conclusion

Snap is a fantastic company and a true innovator in the world of social media and augmented reality. They have grown users, revenues and profits substantially over the past couple of years, but fierce competition from rivals threatens future growth. The company is fairly valued right now, but relative to competitors, it is not exactly cheap. The social media landscape is always changing, and my eyes would be on a TikTok IPO, which the CEO stated could be a couple years down the line.