Adtalem Global Education Named One of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading healthcare educator, has been named one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Employers+for+Diversity+2022+by+Forbes, a premier news outlet, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this distinction again from Forbes and Statista. At Adtalem, we are committed to expanding access to high quality education and improving diversity in healthcare to advance health equity. Meeting that commitment necessarily requires us to embrace diversity, equity and inclusion as core to our mission, vision and strategy," said Steve Beard, president and CEO, Adtalem Global Education. “We firmly believe that a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture enables us to better serve our students, employees, and the broader communities in which we work, learn and live.”

The list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity was compiled by independently surveying more than 50,000 employees at companies that employ at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Survey participants were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer. To ensure the opinions of diverse groups were reflected, the recommendations of women, elders and ethnic minorities were weighted significantly higher than the recommendations from non-minority groups. Additionally, participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively regarding diversity.

The Forbes ranking is just one of many recent recognitions that highlights Adtalem’s inclusion of women, people of color, people with disabilities, veterans, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community in the workplace. Other recent recognitions include:

Recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Led+Companies+2021

Recognized by Inspiring Workplaces North America as a Gold+Award+Winner+for+Inspiring+Diversity+and+Inclusion

Named a Top+Employer+in+Higher+Education+2021+by+DiversityJobs.Com

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter+%40adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

