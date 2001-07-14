Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 27, 2022

The Board of Directors of power management company Eaton ( NYSE:ETN, Financial) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable May 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

