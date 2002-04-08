Mullen Automotive Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Mullen Automotive, Inc. ("Mullen" or the "Company") ( MULN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On April 6, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Mullen misrepresented results of certain battery testing. Furthermore, the report claimed that a 2020 joint venture to manufacture Mullen's battery technology "didn't exist at all" and was "an apparent fabrication."

On this news, Mullen's stock fell $0.34, or 12.5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.38 per share on April 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

