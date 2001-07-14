Carvana Recognized by Forbes Among Best Employers for Diversity in 2022

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars online, is recognized as one of the Best Employers for Diversity in 2022 as designated by Forbes. This recognition, which comes on the heels of Carvana’s recent designation by the publication as the top+large+employer+in+the+Retail+and+Wholesale+industry in the U.S., reinforces the organization’s leadership as the driving force behind the fastest organic growth auto retailer in U.S. history. Acknowledging Carvana’s commitment to diversity and treating people better, the award celebrates the work of more than 20,000 team members powering Carvana forward in successfully changing the way people buy and sell cars.

“Both being the top large employer in the Retail and Wholesale space, as well as now being one of the top employers for diversity in the U.S., really reaffirms the values-driven approach that holds Carvana together. We believe in treating people better; no matter their location, vocation, or background,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We’re not just the pioneer of online car buying—by enhancing the employee experience for a community of more than 20,000 individuals, we’re pioneering what we believe is an increasingly necessary workplace culture. That has allowed us to both reinvest our team members’ collective energy and passion into our mission of creating a better experience for our own customers, while also continuing to move the needle of change across the broader auto industry.”

Carvana takes care of its people, so they can in turn take the best possible care of its customers, driving them happy through their car shopping, buying, or selling experience. Carvana promotes deeper, comprehensive career pathing, going the extra mile to recruit and retain team members looking to make a real impact with their work. Carvana prioritizes a company-wide view on the total wellness of every team member to ensure a supportive and fulfilling experience across all lifestyles and needs, providing a reimagined employee experience designed for the job market of the future. The approach considers mental wellbeing, financial security and literacy, physical health, educational opportunities, and examples include Carvana Communities resource groups, Carvana Cares community impact, sweat-equity Passion Projects, career development, rotational programs, on-the-job training certifications and more. Carvana team members enjoy a variety of values-based benefits and perks, each designed to promote a deeper, more connective company culture.

Founder-led Carvana brings people-first values, an unwavering pursuit of customer dedication and innovation that has fueled its growth as the second largest used automotive retailer in the U.S. and one of the fastest companies to debut on the Fortune 500, while setting a new automotive retail standard for how customers should be treated: with care, honesty and respect. Carvana has improved the way people buy – and sell – cars, demonstrated by its industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) and 4.7 out of five star customer experience rating average, and it continues to grow, now serving more than 80% of the U.S. population.

Carvana has corporate locations in Tempe, Los Angeles, Atlanta and the Bay Area. It also has several Inspection and Reconditioning Centers, patented Car Vending Machines, and hubs throughout the United States. To become a part of the team disrupting the status quo in automotive retail, visit Carvana+Careers to learn more about the growing team, job opportunities and the #CarvanaCares way of life.

