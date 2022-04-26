SEATech Ventures Corp's Incubatee AsiaFIN Holdings Corp Has Obtained Trading Symbol

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) is proud to announce that the company's first client AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (AsiaFIN) has obtained its trading symbol: OTC PINK: ASFH.

AsiaFIN has obtained S-1 Effectiveness last year when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission approved the company for public listing in the US Capital Market.

https://seatech-ventures.com/seatech-ventures-announces-client-asiafin-holdings-corp-obtained-s-1-notice-of-effectiveness/

Since then, the company has completed its IPO fund-raising and gone through the process to obtain the company's trading symbol in order to begin public trading of its company shares.

SEATech currently holds 10 million shares of AsiaFIN.

CEO of SEATech Ventures Corp, Mr Chin Chee Seong said, "This achievement is a great testament to our business model and strategy. As this is the first of many to come, AsiaFIN's success story will continue to inspire and pave the way for the companies currently under our incubation model, as well as all future aspiring Unicorns."

Enquiries:

SEATech Ventures Corp.

CHIN Chee Seong, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Dr. SEAH Kok Wah, Chief Investment Officer, Director

Email: [email protected]

About SEATech Ventures Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) (a Nevada corporation) aspires to nurture and incubate emerging growth technology companies in South East Asia that aim to become tomorrow's Asia unicorns. SEATech is an incubation and mentoring platform which pools together talents that are equipped with technical, market developmental and financial expertise. We provide mentoring and consultancy on growth strategy through business combination and integration for companies to expand their business across Asia. We advise companies to monetize, capitalize and securitize their businesses by providing funding strategies which include securitized equity crowd funding, private-placement and public listing. With a vast experience in business and ventures, our key management team possess formidable business acumen and have access to a network of managing partners across Asia who are committed in introducing high quality deal-flows to us. SEATech is well positioned to be recognized as an influential Asian Corporate Venture Capital firm in transforming, securitizing, capitalizing and internationalizing Asia's next technology Unicorns. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://www.seatech-ventures.com.

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp., a Nevada Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia and Hong Kong subsidiaries, is currently providing market research studies and consultancy services pertaining to system solutions and integration of unattended payment kiosks and payment processes to its clients. At present, AsiaFIN provides services solely to companies located in Malaysia. It is AsiaFIN' intention to expand its service area to companies located in Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and other areas of the South East Asia region. We aspire to enhance the efficiency of our clients' financial services system through information technology and by promoting a Web-Based solution to our customers in addition to providing consulting services. Our mission is to become the "ecosystem enabler" through our solutions in Payment Processing, Regulatory Technology (REGTECH), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Unattended Payment Kiosks that help to facilitate the business operations, and assist with system integration, for merchants and entrepreneurs in Asia. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties involving the use of words such as "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements". Investors should be aware that all forward-looking statements contained within this press release are good faith estimates of management as of the date that this press release is prepared based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for numerous reasons as described in the company website.

SOURCE: SEATech Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698879/SEATech-Ventures-Corps-Incubatee-AsiaFIN-Holdings-Corp-Has-Obtained-Trading-Symbol



