Telescope Expects Proposal for a New Board Member at Upcoming AGM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Telescope Innovations Corp. ("Telescope" or the "Company") (CSE:TELI), a chemical technology company, announces that in connection with the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to occur on April 28, 2022, management of the Company understands that a nomination from the floor will be made for the election of Henry Dubina as an additional independent director of the Company. The nomination of Mr. Dubina is supported by management and the Company recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the election of Mr. Dubina as a director of the Company.

Mr. Dubina was the president and Strategic Business Unit Head of Mettler-Toledo AutoChem ("MT AutoChem") between 1999 and his retirement in 2022. As the President and Head of MT AutoChem for over 20 years, he directed the global business from Research & Development, Manufacturing, and Marketing, to Sales and Service. MT AutoChem instruments have been ubiquitously deployed in academia and industry for biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials applications to accelerate the development of new, high-quality chemical and biological entities and processes. Technology platforms included automation, spectroscopy, sampling systems, particle size and shape measurement and calorimetry, software & machine learning algorithms. Prior to this time, Mr. Dubina developed and directed Applied Systems Inc., into a $15 million provider of in-situ spectroscopy systems (Fourier-transform infrared instruments) and related sampling and software (ReactIR) before its acquisition in 1999 by Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Jason Hein, CEO states, "We are looking forward to working with Henry and harvesting some of the valuable knowledge and guidance he brings to the table as we implement our corporate strategies and build on our strong governance."

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. A key area of application for these tools is the development of scalable manufacturing processes for mental health medicines in the under-utilized tryptamine class of compounds, including psychedelic therapeutics. Telescope also applies these toolsets to resolve inefficiencies in industrial process chemistry and manufacturing. Our aim is to bring modern chemical solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Jason Hein, Chief Executive Officer

E: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus filed by the Company and available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements in this document include expectations that the shareholders of the Company will elect Mr. Dubina as an additional independent director of the Company, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk that the Company be deemed a non-essential business and asked to temporarily cease operations; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Telescope Innovations Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698431/Telescope-Expects-Proposal-for-a-New-Board-Member-at-Upcoming-AGM



