SNL Solunet Becomes an Identillect Distributor in Mexico

Experts in Cybersecurity and Data Centers,

SNL Solunet has Chosen Identillect's Delivery Trust® for Secure Email Systems

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Identillect Technologies Corp. ( TSXV:ID, Financial), an industry leader in email security, has been selected by Baja Mexico-based SNL Solunet to provide secure email services for its clients. Founded 16 years ago, SNL Solunet provides both data security - such as risk analysis, digital forensics, vulnerability, and penetration testing - as well as physical security such as fire protection solutions, for a wide range of enterprise clients. SNL Solunet is the first signed distributor in Identillect's recently announced expansion into Mexico.

Identillect's Delivery Trust® secure email system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, making it distinct from other encryption services and uniquely secure. An additional benefit of Delivery Trust® is its ease of installation, which allows employees to continue with the same email platforms they're comfortable with such as Gmail, Outlook and O365.

"Our clients rely on us for all their cybersecurity needs," said SNL Solunet CEO Luis Raul Garcia. "As security experts, we recognized Identillect's Delivery Trust to be one of the most trustworthy systems on the market. Its quick installation and flexibility are definite advantages. Having a cybersecurity strategy implemented in organizations is vital, since it allows a collaborative and integrated global vision for the business while defending against possible threats that may affect not only operations but significant loss of revenue."

"We are pleased to be a part of SNL Solunet's suite of security tools and for SNL Solunet to be part of our progressive inroads to Mexico," said Todd Sexton, Identillect CEO. "Ranked second in Latin America for cyber-attacks, Mexico is a prime market opportunity for companies with businesses there to implement the advanced security solutions of Delivery Trust."

Experts estimate that Mexico experiences 78,000 cyberattacks every hour, with an average of USD $2 Million lost in each successful incursion. In fact, due to its increased focus on security, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced recently that "the sale of both safety and security equipment and services represent terrific opportunities in Mexico, making this a best prospect industry sector for U.S. exporters."

About SNL Solunet

SNL Solunet has more than 16 years of experience in the IT solutions market. The company is made up of a team of incredible people who strive to design and implement the appropriate technological solution to support each of their clients' business processes. Areas of expertise include: Hyperconvergence, Cyber Security, Data Center and Cloud, Communications, Robotic Process Automation, Smart RFID, Digital Workspace and Physical Security.

More information at https://www.gn-corp.com.mx.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Todd Sexton

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (949) 468-7878

Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: Emprise Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698804/SNL-Solunet-Becomes-an-Identillect-Distributor-in-Mexico



