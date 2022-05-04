BioCorRx to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas on May 4th

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs fr substance abuse and related disorders, today announced that it will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM Pacific Time/ 6:00 PM Eastern Time at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Lourdes Felix, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of BioCorRx Inc., and Brady Granier, President, Director of BioCorRx Inc. and CEO of BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM Pacific Time/ 6:00 PM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45086

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with BioCorRX, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup. 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB:BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

BioCorRx Inc.

[email protected]

714-462-4880

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020 x304

[email protected]

Media Contact:

PhillComm Global

[email protected]

704.942.1557

