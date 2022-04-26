IGI CyberLabs Partners With ThreatAdvice to Include Nodeware(R) Solution in Breach Prevention Platform

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of Infinite Group, Inc. ("IGI") (OTCQB:IMCI) today announced a partnership with ThreatAdvice, a company focused on cybersecurity management solutions for the Managed Service Provider (MSP) space, to integrate its Nodeware solution in ThreatAdvice's comprehensive cybersecurity management solution.

ThreatAdvice's Breach Prevention Platform is utilized by MSPs for cybersecurity management and oversight for their customers, and addresses cybersecurity in five different areas: Detect IT, Manage IT, Learn IT, Reward IT and Protect IT. Nodeware's advanced API is designed for seamless integration and allows ThreatAdvice to provide deep insights and tools that the MSP needs to effectively manage the client's cybersecurity environment.

IGI CyberLabs' Nodeware tool that continuously scans all IP's attached to the network-including smart devices and IoT devices-provides a major enhancement to the ThreatAdvice platform. Nodeware deploys a sensor to service the main network and an agent to employees' remote devices to ensure that whenever those devices attach to the network, they are counted and scanned for vulnerabilities. The addition of Nodeware to the ThreatAdvice Breach Prevention Platform reduces the risk of ransomware or other cyber-attacks and ensures that a company or organization is meeting ever-changing industry compliance requirements.

"We are excited to partner with industry leader ThreatAdvice to help integrate Nodeware's vulnerability management program with their Breach Prevention Platform," said Stuart Cohen, President of IGI CyberLabs. "The enhancements we have made to our API allows for seamless integration into platforms like ThreatAdvice to dramatically improve productivity for MSPs and the clients they serve. The combination of Nodeware and ThreatAdvice is a powerful tool to help improve cyber resiliency and protection for SMBs."

"The addition of Nodeware to our already robust cybersecurity platform propels our Breach Prevention Platform to another level and makes it the most complete cybersecurity management solution offered today," said Billy Turner, vice president of operations for ThreatAdvice.

IGI CyberLabs built Nodeware to be the most efficient, cost-effective, and lightweight vulnerability management program solution available in the market while addressing the critical need for accurate inventory of assets, continuous inventory, and vulnerability scanning.

"Besides Nodeware's technical and security capabilities that MSPs can leverage to protect their customers, the solution is also a highly effective sales tool for partners to continue to advance their security sales practice," said Janet Shijns, CEO of The JS Group, and a CIOLook Top 10 Woman in Tech. "Nodeware should be an integral part of the solution stack MSPs use to help their customers achieve business outcomes while protecting their business."

ThreatAdvice Breach Prevention Platform was recently named "Best Solution" at the Q2 SMB Techfest conference, voted on by MSPs, VARs, Cloud Partners, Security, Telecom, IT Pros, Application Partners and more. This was a huge honor for the solution, which was only introduced to the MSP space in February of 2022.

About IGI & IGI CyberLabs

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI CyberLabs is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicyberlabs.com.

About ThreatAdvice

ThreatAdvice, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., is focused on providing world-class cybersecurity solutions to the channel. The company's ThreatAdvice Breach Protection Platform serves to maximize a partner's ability to gain deep insight to a client's cybersecurity environment, providing the information needed to monitor and make changes when necessary to keep their clients secure. The platform includes vulnerability scanning, security dashboards, detailed reporting, remediation guidance, education and more. For more information visit threatadvice.com/partners or call 678-249-0520.

