American Resources Corporation Partners with Land Betterment Corporation and Local Leader to Support Identified Historical and Cultural Landmark on Former Mining Property

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that it has partnered with Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment") to support the development of a historical museum in Kragon, Kentucky lead by local leader and land owner Doug Terry and Kragon Historical Preservation, Inc. The museum will be located near the identified site of historical indigenous burial grounds dating back as far as 7 to 800 A.D. and showcase the history and findings of the site.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation and Executive Chairman of Land Betterment commented, "We took this non-core property when American Resources' acquired Knott County Coal in 2016 during the bankruptcy of Arch Coal with the intent of removing the decaying coal loadout facility and related infrastructure that sat idle for over a decade, then fully reclaim the land to get the $700,000 of environmental surety bonds released. Once 90% of the work was completed and were approaching the final phase of remediation, the land owner and friend, Doug Terry, asked us to cease work following the discovery of what was believed to be a second ancient burial ground on the property underlying the land that would have been required to be excavated to complete the final stage remediation. This pause allowed Doug, his son Trevor and their team to complete their analysis, which turned out to be beyond expectations. Today, American Resources and Land Betterment are excited and proud to announce their collective support of the formation of Doug and Trevor's 501(c)(3), Kragon Historical Preservation, to help support the building of a museum and commit to support its cause and endeavors at this property in terms of highlighting its historical importance, as well as its related job creation, educational platform and potential to drive historical and cultural tourism to this beautiful region of the country."

Doug and Trevor Terry, founders of Kragon Historical Preservation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit added, "I want to applaud the efforts of all involved here to uncover an amazing find of such historical importance. I want to say thank you to American Resources and Land Betterment for their commitment to environmental and community stewardship in the region while also holding the associated outstanding environmental reclamation bonds for an extended period during this unique and exciting process. I want to also thank them for their desire to support the future causes of the Kragon Historical Preservation project. This site is important to me on so many levels given its my birth place and also the site where blood, sweat and tears have been shed uncovering this amazing historical find. We look forward to the day when this project is fully open to the public so they can come and enjoy and learn the history of this site at our planned museum, as well as the tourism we hope to bring to this region."

Kragon Historical Preservation, Inc is in the final stages of formation of its 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the purpose of preserving and protecting the historical, cultural and sacred grounds of Kragon, Kentucky for the current and future generations to appreciate and protect! Kragon is a Fort Ancient Village located on a sharp bend of the North Fork River in Breathitt County near the town of Jackson. According to the 2008 Kentucky State Archaeological Report, this site meets the eligibility criteria for inclusion in the national record of historic places. Plans are for a museum to be built to display artifacts that have been recovered from this site and to be open for public viewing.

To support the cause and formation of an onsite museum, historical preservation and tourist and educational platform there will be a link available on www.kragon.org once the nonprofit has received their tax-exempt status from the IRS.

American Resources, while being responsible stewards of the environment, continues to focus on running efficient streamlined operations in being a new-aged supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace in the most sustainable of ways, while also helping the world achieve its goals of carbon neutrality. By operating with low or no legacy costs and having one of the largest and most innovative growth pipelines in the industry, American Resources Corporation works to maximize value for its investors by positioning its large asset base to best fit a new-aged economy, while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the markets it serves.

