Tonner-One World Settles Another $62,000 in Convertible Debt

The company is pleased to announce that as of April 25, a total of $62,000 more in convertible notes have been settled for less than 10% of their face value.

"My first directive to the team on a weekly basis is to do everything necessary to settle debt on our books as fast and as cheaply as possible," stated Corinda J. Melton, CEO. "Based on the current success of our ongoing efforts, we anticipate the settlement of a large portion of the company's convertible debt by the submission of our 3rd quarter filings to the OTC Markets," she added.

The company will continue to issue updates and information on debt settlement to the shareholders at least once a month and will discuss this topic on its next shareholder conference call in May. The company will also be making a major announcement about its NFT Marketplace Project, Zowee.io this afternoon at 2pm eastern daylight time.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company that is expanding into the world of digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, crypto-currency and high value NFTs.

