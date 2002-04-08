Cingulate Presents at NobleCon18

KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. ( CING), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Shane J. Schaffer, recently presented a company overview at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida.



A video webcast of the April 20 presentation may now be accessed on the company’s website at www.cingulate.com/investors, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website at www.nobleconference.com, and on www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on Cingulate’s website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.



About Cingulate®

Cingulate Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where its PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, such as anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.



Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

