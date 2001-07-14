Fifth Third Bank Named to Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2022

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been named to the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2022. This is the Bank’s third year being recognized with the honor presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“Inclusion and diversity are essential to serving our customers, delivering strong financial performance, and building an engaging workplace, a diverse supplier base and vibrant communities,” said Greg Carmichael, Fifth Third’s chairman and CEO. “Being named to the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list reflects our organizational priority of cultivating an inclusive workforce that can effectively serve a diverse customer base across all our communities.”

“Through continuous listening and learning, and by providing tools and resources, we are fostering a culture where employees are valued, supported and comfortable in bringing their authentic selves to the workplace,” said Stephanie A. Smith, the Bank’s chief inclusion and diversity officer. “We’re honored to receive this recognition for the third time, which speaks to our efforts and encourages us to continue making improvements that benefit our employees.”

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista's innovative methodology, unbiased results and providing reliable insights. Over 60,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity. The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA+ & General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.

Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.

Diversity Among Top Executives/Board and Diversity Engagement Indicators were also part of the evaluation.

To learn more about Fifth Third Bank’s inclusion and diversity efforts, please visit: www.53.com%2Fdiversity.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,079 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,201 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2022, had $549 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

