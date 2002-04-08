QuoteMedia Announces Major Agreement with a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank

PHOENIX, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. ( QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced that it has been selected as market data and technology provider for one of the Schedule 1 Canadian banks.



Pursuant to the multi-year agreement, QuoteMedia will provide a wide-ranging enterprise deployment of financial data solutions for hundreds of thousands of the bank’s trading customers, including a new fully responsive quotes and research portal that is designed to be compliant with all applicable accessibility requirements. QuoteMedia will also be providing custom mobile solutions, and QuotestreamTM Web, QuoteMedia's HTML5 portfolio management and trading platform. All of these services are powered by QuoteMedia’s comprehensive data offerings.

“There is a significant demand among retail investors, particularly among high net-worth investors and those who trade frequently, for newer and more sophisticated data and technology solutions to support their investing decisions,” said Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. “We are very pleased to have been chosen by one of the largest banks in Canada to provide comprehensive data solutions, along with our industry leading technologies, to ensure their customers have the in-depth and up-to-date information and tools they need for research, trading and managing their portfolios.

"This agreement is a major victory for QuoteMedia and is another confirmation of the strategies we have employed in building our company."

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, IA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision, Day Trade Dash, LLC and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

Statements about QuoteMedia's future expectations, including future revenue, earnings, and transactions, as well as all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. QuoteMedia intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports and filings and are subject to change at any time. QuoteMedia's actual results and other corporate developments could differ materially from that which has been anticipated in such statements.