Forbes Magazine Recognizes Herbalife Nutrition as One of America's Best Employers for Diversity on Its 2022 Rankings

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, announced today that it has been selected as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in the 2022 Forbes’ rankings and in the top ten in its industry category of Food, Soft Beverage, Alcohol and Tobacco. In February of 2022, the Company was also recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers. The diversity awards list can currently be viewed on Forbes.com.

"Our dedication to diversity stems from our conviction that creating a truly diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace makes us a stronger organization,” said Everton Harris, chief human resources officer, Herbalife Nutrition. “Our efforts are part of a continuous journey and this award underscores our drive to be best in class in creating an inclusive workplace.”

The Company is committed to its diversity programs and continues to build upon its initiatives, including conducting an employee engagement survey and launching a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council co-led by Chief Executive Officer John Agwunobi and Chief Human Resources Officer Everton Harris. Additionally, in 2018, the Company launched its first employee network, Women in Leadership, and now has eight including Black Life, Millennial Network, Multicultural Life, Proud Life, Vet Life, Women in Technology, and Working Parents Life.

The companies on the Forbes list of best employers for diversity were chosen based on an independent survey conducted by statistics portal Statista, from a sample of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The employees were asked to identify the companies they saw as being most dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The final list ranks the 500 employers that not only received the most recommendations, but also boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks, as well as the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Of the approximate 11,000 Herbalife Nutrition employees worldwide, approximately 3,100 work in the U.S.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, our 50th anniversary.

