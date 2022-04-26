Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Federal Signal Corporation Declares Dividend of $0.09 per share

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 26, 2022

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: https://www.federalsignal.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG28169&sd=2022-04-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-signal-corporation-declares-dividend-of-0-09-per-share-301533410.html

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG28169&Transmission_Id=202204261233PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG28169&DateId=20220426
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus