Howard Marks: Don't Underestimate the Power of Psychological Influences

No investor can expect to be devoid of emotion when investing their hard-earned capital. Indeed, it is human nature to feel a degree of uncertainty following the stock market’s recent fall. Practically all investors who are buying shares at the moment will be at least partly concerned about the prospect of losses should economic or geopolitical events cause the stock market to fall further.

This view has previously been expressed by Oaktree Capital founder Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), who said:

“The power of psychological influences must never be underestimated. Greed, fear, suspension of disbelief, conformism, envy, ego and capitulation are all part of human nature, and their ability to compel action is profound, especially when they’re at extremes and shared by the herd. They’ll influence others, and the thoughtful investor will feel them as well. None of us should expect to be immune and insulated from them.”

Suppressing emotions

However, in my view, it is possible to suppress emotions to at least some extent. A simple means of achieving this aim is to rely on facts and figures when making any investment-related decision. For example, an investor who focuses on areas such as the financial strength of a company, its valuation versus competitors and its track record of profitability may be able to remain more rational than others.

Furthermore, investors who focus on the long-term track record of the stock market may feel less concerned about short-term declines. They may determine that, having recovered from 26 bear markets since 1929, the S&P 500 is very likely to do the same following any future decline over the long run. As a result, buying a diverse range of undervalued stocks and holding them for a multiyear time period is likely to be a profitable strategy.

A practical approach

This focus on fundamentals, rather than emotions, may ultimately provide an investor with an advantage over his or her peers. They may be better able to use the stock market’s volatility and short-term irrationality to their advantage, in terms of capitalizing on stocks that are undervalued on a temporary basis.

In my opinion, a simple means to ensure that facts and figures are relied on is to use an investment checklist. This can force an investor to check specifics, such as a company’s debt-to-equity ratio and interest coverage, when deciding whether it has a solid financial position. It may also require a calculation of return on equity and a comparison to peers to deduce the scope of a company’s competitive advantage. Meanwhile, ratios such as price-earnings and price-book may be useful in judging whether a margin of safety exists.

Clearly, an investment checklist will not cause emotions to disappear. A rapidly falling stock market, for example, will prompt even the most experienced and disciplined investors to feel a degree of concern about the prospects for their holdings. However, it may help an investor to ignore their gut feelings and instead adopt a business-like approach when allocating capital during periods of high uncertainty when stock prices are extremely attractive, but also highly volatile.