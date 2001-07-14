Constellation Energy Corporation Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.141 per share on Constellation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 13, 2022.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and the leading competitive retail supplier of power and energy products and services for homes and businesses across the United States. Headquartered in Baltimore, its generation fleet powers more than 20 million homes and businesses and is helping to accelerate the nation’s transition to clean energy with more than 32,400 megawatts of capacity and annual output that is 90 percent carbon-free. Constellation has set a goal to eliminate 100 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 by leveraging innovative technology and enhancing its diverse mix of hydro, wind and solar resources paired with the nation’s largest carbon-free nuclear fleet. Constellation’s family of retail businesses serves approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three-fourths of the Fortune 100. Visit ConstellationEnergy.com or follow Constellation on Twitter at @ConstellationEG.

