AUPH Stock News: Robbins LLP Investigates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP is investigating Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws regarding the financial impact of its drug LUPKYNIS. Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies to treat diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and the People's Republic of China. LUPKYNIS is the Company's only product, which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

What is this Case About: According to a complaint filed against Aurinia, throughout the class period, defendants failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing declining revenues and that the 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall short of expectations.

On February 28, 2022, Aurinia announced its financial results for the full quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, including a year-over-year revenue decline and lower than expected sales outlook for 2022. On this news, Aurinia's stock fell $3.94 per share, or 24.26%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022.

