Softchoice Named Best Workplace™ in Canada for 17th Consecutive Year

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) has been named a Best Workplace™ in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the 17th straight year. This award is based on feedback received through a 2021 annual Great Place to Work® survey of Softchoice’s people and an in-depth review of our culture, which evaluates areas such as diversity and inclusion, onboarding practices, and training and development opportunities.

“I am thrilled to see Softchoice receive this honor. Being named the Best Workplace™ in Canada for 17 consecutive years reflects our commitment to our people and values,” said Karen Scott, Senior Vice President, People & Growth, Softchoice. “We have built a culture of trust and inclusivity, where people feel welcome, can grow their careers, and have shared accountability for the success of our stakeholders. I am humbled by the dedication, drive, resilience, and creativity of our team members, and this certification recognizes their efforts in building a great organization.”

A focus on people is a key part of Softchoice’s philosophy and culture, with a range of initiatives, from training and career development opportunities and employee-led philanthropic efforts. An equal opportunity employer committed to diversity, inclusion, and belonging, Softchoice’s inclusivity efforts are supported by six employee resource groups that advocate, educate, and mobilize the organization to address critical social issues to support a diverse, inclusive and welcoming workspace.

To explore current opportunities at Softchoice across sales, technical, engineering, and operational roles, visit our careers page.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace experience. It boils down to trust. We help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. We use our unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations and the Best Workplaces™ in Canada and more than 60 countries, including those on the Best Workplaces in Canada™ list published annually by The Globe and Mail. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

