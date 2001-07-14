J.B. Hunt Honors and Awards 69 Drivers for Safely Driving 2M-Plus Miles

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, held its annual Million Mile Celebration today at corporate headquarters in Lowell to recognize 69 drivers for achieving two, three and four million miles driven without a preventable accident. The company drivers were awarded more than $900,000 in safe driver bonuses.

“This celebration is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt. “It takes a great amount of patience and dedication to drive two million-plus safe miles, and we’re honored to recognize the men and women who go above and beyond each day to ensure J.B. Hunt remains one of the safest fleets on the road.”

J.B. Hunt drivers and employees participated in the Million Mile Walk of Fame, a company tradition to celebrate the Million Mile drivers and their families. During the celebration, corporate employees lined four flights of stairs to congratulate drivers with cheers, applause and high fives. In addition to the Walk of Fame, drivers were treated to an honorary lunch, an awards ceremony, and a visit with company leadership. Drivers will also receive recognition on J.B. Hunt’s Million Mile Wall, which includes more than 4,000 company drivers who have achieved at least one million safe miles.

J.B. Hunt implemented the Million Mile program in 1996 and hosted its first celebration in 2001. Since its beginning, the Million Mile event has been the premier celebration for J.B. Hunt drivers and their families. J.B. Hunt is committed to its drivers and recruits the top talent in the industry, putting thousands of skilled and well-trained drivers on the road each year. The celebration was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, so in 2021, J.B. Hunt recognized drivers who reached their million-mile accomplishment during a two-week event.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

