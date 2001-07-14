DermTech Expands Telehealth Application, DermTech Connect, Across 44 States

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the expansion of access to its telehealth application, DermTech Connect, from eight states to 44 states, encompassing approximately 95% of the U.S. population. The mobile app provides improved access to an independent dermatologist, allowing users to choose when to have a mole evaluated by a dermatologist without a trip to a doctor’s office.

Patients using DermTech Connect can take a picture of a mole and submit the photo to an independent dermatologist for evaluation for a low-cost consultation fee. A personalized recommendation from the dermatologist can be securely accessed by the patient, typically within 48 hours. If warranted, the dermatologist may order the DermTech Melanoma Test for the patient. The proprietary test uses DermTech’s Smart Stickers™ to non-invasively and painlessly lift skin cells from the surface of the skin, which are then sent to DermTech’s laboratory to be tested for the presence of genomic markers associated with melanoma. A patient sample is self-collected with virtual supervision by qualified, certified personnel. Melanoma is one of the most aggressive and deadliest forms of skin cancer, and early detection is critical to ensure higher survivability rates.

“DermTech Connect aligns with our mission to make early melanoma detection as simple and convenient as possible,” said John Dobak, M.D., CEO of DermTech. “Teledermatology is a rapidly expanding area of telehealth and we believe easy-to-use apps like DermTech Connect will help increase access to dermatologic care. With the app, patients can submit a photo of a suspicious mole typically in as little as five minutes, instead of having to wait weeks or, in many cases, months for an in-person appointment.”

DermTech Connect is now available in all states except Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Vermont and the District of Columbia.

The DermTech Connect app can be downloaded from the Apple and Android app stores. To learn more about DermTech, visit https%3A%2F%2Fdermtech.com%2F.

About DermTech:

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using our Smart StickersTM. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information, please visit DermTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations and evaluations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, benefits to research partners and collaborators, cost-effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech’s products and services and the market opportunity for these products, and DermTech’s ability to expand its product and service offerings and develop pipeline products. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products and services; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech’s tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech’s tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech’s products; (6) DermTech’s ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech’s products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the “Risk Factors” section of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC, including subsequently filed reports. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005541/en/