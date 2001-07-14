Newrez Introduces New Chief Digital Officer

Newrez LLC (“Newrez”, the “Company”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, announced today it has welcomed Neenu Kainth as Chief Digital Officer.

Ms. Kainth steps into her new role with more than 20 years of proven experience driving digital transformations at Fortune 500 companies. She possesses a keen expertise in building customer solutions through technology and product management, positioning her for success in driving digital innovation, strategy, and execution for the Company as Chief Digital Officer. With a design-centered focus and agile development methodology, Ms. Kainth will drive digital adoption in her new role to improve the customer experience, optimize cost structures for the loan servicing business and increase customer retention for the origination channels.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help propel our customer experience and innovation forward in this role,” said Ms. Kainth. “With an unmatched product suite and a laser focus on redefining the home loan journey process, our momentum as a Company is more tenacious than ever."

Prior to joining Newrez, Ms. Kainth served as Chief Digital Officer at another lender, where she led the organization’s digital transformation across all lines of business for all customer-facing and back-office functions, overseeing the omni-channel customer solutions (including web, mobile apps, IVR, predictive routing and agent desktop solutions), end-to-end process optimizations for back-office operations and product management for the home loan journey. In addition to her impactful career within the mortgage space, Ms. Kainth has also held senior roles at Verizon and Comcast, where she was responsible for the growth of digital products including product management, technology development, pricing, revenue and cost management.

“Neenu has an unmatched skillset, experience and track record that is novel within our industry – time and time again, she has proven her ability to drive innovation and digital transformation and we are so lucky to have her on our team,” said Baron Silverstein, President of Newrez. “She is a recognized leader in the mortgage industry – I look forward to all the initiatives she will lead in her role that will drive faster value and solution delivery and advance our customer-first product innovation.”

