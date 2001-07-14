East Resources Acquisition Company Receives Expected Notice From NASDAQ Regarding Delayed Annual Report

East Resources Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: ERES) (the “Company”) today announced that, on April 22, 2022, it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) because the Company failed to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the NASDAQ.

As previously disclosed in the Form 12b-25 filed on March 31, 2022 by the Company, the Company determined that it was unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file the Form 10-K by the required date of March 31, 2022.

Under NASDAQ rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until June 21, 2022, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If NASDAQ accepts the Company’s plan, then NASDAQ may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K or until October 12, 2022, to regain compliance. The Company is continuing to review the impacts of the SEC Statement on the Company’s unaudited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and is working diligently to complete the Form 10-K as soon as reasonably practicable with the intention of regaining compliance.

ABOUT EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY

East Resources Acquisition Company, led by Terrence (Terry) M. Pegula, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy industry in North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

